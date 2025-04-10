Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Releases Earnings Results

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.32 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alliance Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 18.34%.

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

LON APH opened at GBX 64.21 ($0.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.18. The company has a market cap of £347.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.93. Alliance Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.55 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.20 ($0.85).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Alliance Pharma to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 7,000 ($89.45) to GBX 6,250 ($79.86) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

