Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southern States Bancshares were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $331.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.27. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $39.16.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.81%.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

