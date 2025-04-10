Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.63 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GATX were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GATX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GATX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,509,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in GATX by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $148.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.06.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

