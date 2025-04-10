Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.17.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $193.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.23.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

