Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,947,000 after purchasing an additional 218,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,285,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,877,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

