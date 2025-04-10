Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $164.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

