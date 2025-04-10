Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,721 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

