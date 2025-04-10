Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 20,390 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,508,000 after acquiring an additional 335,658 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of CRL opened at $138.91 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.26 and a 1 year high of $254.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 926.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

