Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 361,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.29% of Allison Transmission worth $307,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.