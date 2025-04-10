Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

ALL stock opened at $193.49 on Tuesday. Allstate has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.81 and a 200-day moving average of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

