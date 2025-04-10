Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $320.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.4 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $25.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.83 and its 200 day moving average is $258.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30,759.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after acquiring an additional 165,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

