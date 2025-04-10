Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 28.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shot up 28.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.77. 3,758,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 1,346,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 28.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$691.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.21.

About Alphamin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.