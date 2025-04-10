Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

PINE stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $229.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 814.29%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $336,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $239,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 216.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

