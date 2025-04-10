ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 744,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,806 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $42,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

SDOG opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.84.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.