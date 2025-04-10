Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,159,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 367,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 240,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Altria Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 89,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Altria Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

