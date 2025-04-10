Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.11. 2,609,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,992,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

