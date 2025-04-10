American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,983,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,425,000 after acquiring an additional 763,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,075,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,498,000 after purchasing an additional 738,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,603,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,510,000 after buying an additional 716,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,386,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,876,000 after purchasing an additional 673,644 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.76. 563,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,478. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

