American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

