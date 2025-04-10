American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,661 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $19,350.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 987,490 shares in the company, valued at $11,504,258.50. The trade was a 0.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

NYC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.08. American Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.54). American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

