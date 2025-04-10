Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler Companies to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 55,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 223,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 789,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 135.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.