Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Trading Down 2.4 %

APH traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.56. 5,999,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,720. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.