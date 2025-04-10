Analysts Offer Predictions for Palisade Bio Q1 Earnings

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Palisade Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja forecasts that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palisade Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($12.43) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Palisade Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PALI opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Palisade Bio ( NASDAQ:PALI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $1.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palisade Bio stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of Palisade Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

