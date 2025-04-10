Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $15.38

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after buying an additional 647,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in O-I Glass by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,749,000 after acquiring an additional 617,460 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.