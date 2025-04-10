Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$47.19

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on X. Barclays boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$47.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. The firm has a market cap of C$13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

