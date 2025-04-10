Analyzing TerrAscend (TSNDF) & Its Competitors

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TerrAscend to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TerrAscend and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 323 262 606 34 2.29

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 65.11%. Given TerrAscend’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -1.14 TerrAscend Competitors $1.23 billion -$827,419.35 6.57

TerrAscend’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s rivals have a beta of -19.59, indicating that their average share price is 2,059% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Summary

TerrAscend beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

