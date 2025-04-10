Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading 18.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.79 ($0.04). 2,932,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,930,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Andrada Mining Trading Up 18.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of £44.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

Andrada Mining Limited is a mining company with an ambition to become the tech-metal champion of Africa. The Company’s flagship asset, the Uis Mine in Namibia, is a globally significant, conflict-free, tin-producing mine with additional tech-metal development opportunities. Formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine, Uis surpassed Phase 1 nameplate production of 720tpa tin in November 2020.

