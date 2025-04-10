Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000. EQT accounts for 3.6% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 100.8% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

