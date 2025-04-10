Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. Sempra has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Sempra news, Director Pablo Ferrero bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,453.04. This trade represents a 19.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and have sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. UBS Group lowered Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

