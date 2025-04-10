Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 27,449 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.9% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ONEOK by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after buying an additional 3,418,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $182,694,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $177,045,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,526,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.
ONEOK Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.
ONEOK Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.
ONEOK Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
