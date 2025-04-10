Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 27,449 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.9% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ONEOK by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after buying an additional 3,418,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $182,694,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $177,045,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,526,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.