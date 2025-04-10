Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,178 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.27.

General Electric Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of GE opened at $187.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.70. General Electric has a 52-week low of $146.78 and a 52-week high of $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

