Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,123,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,148 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $762,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:AON opened at $373.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.21. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.