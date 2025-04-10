APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 16521780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

APA Trading Up 19.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.74.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

