APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 115,382 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,382 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $17,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 218.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

