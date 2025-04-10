APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 143,492 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 143,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 160.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

