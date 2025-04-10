APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 267,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,027,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in eBay by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.21.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $61.96 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,432. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

