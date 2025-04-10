APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of PSA opened at $282.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.04. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.08.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

