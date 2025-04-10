APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.