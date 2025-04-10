APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 246,889 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,889 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,349.87. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

