APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $216.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.80 and its 200 day moving average is $235.88. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.19 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,680,688.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $95,580,799.20. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.