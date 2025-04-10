APG Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,800. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,638 shares of company stock valued at $731,229 over the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

