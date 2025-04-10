APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $234,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 262,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,561.36. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 218.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

