APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,549 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,497 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVTY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Revvity

Revvity Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $101.48 on Thursday. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.61 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.