APG Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.94.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

