APG Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Trading Up 16.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.94.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.