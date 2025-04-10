Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Trimmed by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 2.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,588,422,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,962,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,069.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,079,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,637,000 after buying an additional 987,660 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $157,426,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,600,078 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 893,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $143.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.30 and its 200 day moving average is $173.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total value of $46,807.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,052.88. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

