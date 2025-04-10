Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

