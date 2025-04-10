Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,299,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,351,014 shares.The stock last traded at $6.83 and had previously closed at $7.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 506,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 72,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

