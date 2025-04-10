Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,145,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ares Capital by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after acquiring an additional 871,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,439,000 after purchasing an additional 881,450 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $84,426,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,133,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

