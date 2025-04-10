Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $210.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,615 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $43,253.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,084.80. The trade was a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 211.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

