Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cencora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Cencora by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.71. 131,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.21. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $296.65.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

