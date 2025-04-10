Argent Trust Co Buys 1,907 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

